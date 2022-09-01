PRINCETON, N.J. — Mary Kathryn Moses, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday (Aug. 28, 2022) at home in Princeton, N.J.
She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, John; daughter, Courtney Coyne; sister, Lori Chaudhry; brother, Christopher Knowles; mother, Jeri Tomlin; and niece, Sophie Chaudhry.
She was predeceased by her father, Richard Knowles.
Kathryn was born in Rantoul. She graduated from Rantoul High School, where she was senior class president. She moved to Chicago in her early 20s, where she worked in the jewelry business and also in the state’s attorney’s office. She was married to her husband, John Moses, in 1996 and moved to Fox River Grove and later to Cary. Kathryn and John moved to Princeton with Courtney in 2004.
Kathryn was known for her wonderful sense of humor, her quick wit and engaging personality. She was passionate about family. The traditions she created for family birthdays and holidays will be a lasting legacy. She loved to garden and created the most glorious landscapes at her home. She rejoiced in observing and caring for the multiple animals and birds that were attracted to her floral beds.
Kathryn was active in a number of charitable organizations, including Big Brothers, Big Sisters in Illinois and the Princeton Hospital Auxiliary, where in 2010 she chaired the annual Art First funding campaign.
She will be greatly missed
Visitation will be at Mather-Hodge Funeral Home, 40 Vandeventer Ave., Princeton, NJ 08542, on
Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m., followed by a service at 3 p.m.