DANVILLE — Mary Katherine (Mary Kay) Ahrens departed this life and began her new journey on Monday (March 29, 2021).
Born Jan. 3, 1936, in Danville, Mary Kay was the daughter of Harry and Mae Bormann. She married Charles J. Ahrens on May 25, 1957, at St. Patrick’s Church in Danville and enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Chuck preceded her in death on April 1, 2017.
Mary Kay was also preceded in death by her brother, Bill (Mary) Bormann.
Surviving are four sons, Michael (Julie) Ahrens of Covington, Ind., Richard Ahrens of Danville, Douglas (Denise) Ahrens of Danville and Nicholas (Michele) Ahrens of Aurora, Colo.; two daughters, Karen (Dave) Klimcak of Aurora and Katie Smith of Verona, Wis.; and one sister, Jo Ann Spivey of Danville.
17 grandchildren, Marissa, C.J., Justin, Bryant, Jordan, Brooke, Kayla and Breanna Ahrens; Marah (Scott) Showers; Tyler, Jake and Ryan Klimcak; Quin and Cody Smith; Lindsay Stewart, Sarah Barrett; and Laney Crawford.
She was preceded in death by a special grandson, Sage Crawford.
Seven great-grandchildren, Kendyll and Karter Stewart, Thorin Bott; Kaden, Spencer, Miles and Tristan Showers.
Mary Kay attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and Church, which later became Holy Family. She graduated from Schlarman High School in 1954. During her time there, many lifelong friendships were developed.
She was employed by Lauhoff Grain and Hyster Co. before spending 22 years as a homemaker and “transportation coordinator” for her children. She was later employed by L.H. Loving & Associates for 20 years.
Family was Mary Kay’s greatest joy. Supporting her children and grandchildren through life’s many adventures remained her priority — and her camera was never far behind. She and Chuck especially enjoyed traveling and documenting the trips in special scrapbooks. In recent years, she loved sharing her photos with family and friends as she re-lived these memories.
Mary Kay was devoted to sharing her time with the elderly, whether they were ill or just needed a friend. In addition, she was a gifted seamstress, and along with clothes for the family, she created unique doll clothes tailored to each child’s interests and personality. Furthermore, tending to her flower gardens each summer filled her with pride. She was also an avid fan of the Fighting Illini basketball team.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 5, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, with Father Steven Loftus officiating. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Resurrection Cemetery (c/o Holy Family Parish), or Schlarman Academy. Donations may also be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as it held a special place in Mary Kay’s heart. Please join Mary Kay’s family in sharing memories and photos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.