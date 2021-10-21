PHILO — Mary C. Keith of Urbana, formerly of Philo, passed away at Meadowbrook, Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana, on Monday (Oct. 18, 2021) at 3:50 p.m.
Mary was born at home in rural Philo on Dec. 10, 1930, the youngest of six daughters of Frank J. and Lottie (Johnson) Miller.
She is survived by sisters Jean McCormick of Philo and Reva Werts of Urbana.
She was preceded in death by sisters Rena O’Neil, Wanda Whitton and Juanita Brewer.
Mary had two children by her first marriage, Robert L. Beckett Jr. of Tavares, Fla., and J. Steven Beckett of Urbana.
She was preceded in death by two children, Mary Ella and Elizabeth Jean Beckett.
Mary married Dean Keith on Nov. 10, 1957, in Covington, Ind. He preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 2006.
Mary also leaves five grandchildren, Chad Beckett of Urbana, Kelly Beckett-Ball of Madison, Wis., Don Beckett of St. Joseph, Andrew Beckett of McFarland, Wis., and Ryan Beckett of Winter Garden, Fla. She also leaves eight great-grandchildren, Calum Beckett, Aidan Beckett, Ellis John Beckett, Lucy Beckett-Ball, Coleton Beckett, John Robert Beckett-Ball, Daria Beckett and Desmond Beckett.
Mary worked in bookkeeping at W. Lewis & Company in Champaign, then at the Contracts Office at the University of Illinois. She was the first bookstore manager for the new Parkland Community College. Upon the death of her parents, she and Dean moved back to rural Philo, where they farmed for many years until retiring in 1998. She lived at Windsor of Savoy and spent the last few years of her life at Meadowbrook, Clark-Lindsey Village, where she received wonderful, loving care.
Graveside services for immediate family will be held.
Memorials may be made in her name to Meadowbrook, Clark-Lindsey Village, 101 W. Windsor Road, Urbana. The family extends their appreciation to the Meadowbrook staff.