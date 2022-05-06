URBANA — Mary Ellen Kenney, 68, of Urbana passed away at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday (May 4, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Mary was born on Sept. 19, 1953, in Champaign, the daughter of Raymond Dean and Patsy (Freeman) Randall.
Mary is survived by her children, Trisha Kenney (Kyle) of Tuscola, Tim Kenney (Misti) of Farmer City and Kristina Hughes (Robert) of Deland; boyfriend, Gail Seevers of Urbana; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Mike Randall (Lisa) of Urbana; and sister, Becky Perry (Jim) of Seymour.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Randall; and the father of her children, Timothy Kenney.
Mary was a union drywaller. She was a member of the Local 703 and an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Illini fan.
A visitation for Mary will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.