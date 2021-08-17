PAXTON — Mary Agnes (McCabe) Knell-Deason passed away Saturday (Aug. 14, 2021) at 1:10 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Aug. 25, 1940, at Mercy Hospital, Urbana, to Gladys (Darcham) McCabe and John J. McCabe. She spent most of her years in the Ludlow-Paxton area, graduating from Paxton High School in 1958. The last two years she resided at The Villas of Holly Brook in Rantoul.
On April 11, 1959, she married Clifford C. Knell at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Paxton and was married to him until his passing on Feb. 29, 1992. On Oct. 19, 1996, she married Larry Jack Deason at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Paxton. He passed away Sept. 17, 2019.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and two brothers, Dick McCabe and Jim McCabe.
She is survived by her children, Robert Knell and Stacie Barringer, both of Paxton, and Maureen “Mo” Knell of Gifford; and two sisters, Carol (Clark) Seibring of Ludlow and Grace (Bill) Meents of Paxton.
Others surviving her are her stepchildren, Glinda (Mike) Stamm of Florida, Jackie (Kevin) Janssen of Greenview and Mitch (Ja’Net) Deason of Riverside; grandchildren, Zachary (Michelle) Knell, Kaleigh Knell and Chelsea Knell of Wisconsin and Dennis Barringer and Dustin Barringer of Paxton; stepgrandchildren, Paige Deason, Wesley Jack Deason, Jason (Michelle) Stamm, Casey (Wendy) Smith, Toby (Annalise) Smith, Brad Janssen, Bryan (Hannah) Janssen and Kaylee (Tyler) Britton; great-grandchildren, Zachary David Knell and Lillian Marie Knell; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Olive Jan Smith, Brock, Silas and Stella Smith, Ben and Hadley Britton and Corrine, Reagan and Reed Stamm.
She also leaves several nieces and nephews and several great-grandnieces and nephews.
Mary has been active in the community. She had been a den mother for her son’s Cub Scouts, had been a PTA president, a room mother at her children’s classes, a member of the women’s Jaycees chapter in Paxton and a member of the former Moose Lodge of Rantoul. She was a very active member of St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women, serving as a past president of that group, was chosen as the Woman of the Year in 1977 and served in many activities of that group. She was a very devoted visitor to residents of the local nursing homes and taking communion to the Catholic residents. She was chosen as a Paxton “Golden Deeds” winner in 2015. Mary worked for a few years at the Paxton Carnegie Library.
Mary loved her family and enjoyed visiting nursing home residents. She also enjoyed decorating her home inside and out.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 407 W. Pells St., Paxton, with Father Dong Van Bui officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with a rosary beginning at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Paxton, or to the family. Please share memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.