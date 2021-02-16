MANSFIELD — Mary L. Evans, 88, of Mansfield passed away at 12:49 p.m. Friday (Feb. 12, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living, Paxton.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, with Pastor Nick Gleason officiating. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing. Burial will follow in Ingram Cemetery, White Heath. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Transitions Hospice, 201 N. Randolph St., Champaign, IL 61820.
Mary was born June 19, 1932, in Kentucky, a daughter of Elvert and Gertrude Henderson Humble. She married Loyde F. Evans on Nov. 13, 1950, in Monticello. He passed away Sept. 8, 2014.
She is survived by her two sons, Terry (Patricia) Evans of Mahomet and Rick (Gidget) Evans of Tolono; six grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Eva Owens of Bloomington; and a brother, Milford (Ruth) Humble of Dangerfield, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Patty Smith; and two brothers.
Mary was a member of Mansfield United Methodist Church.