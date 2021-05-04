DANVILLE — Mary Lyn Legg, 83, of Danville passed away at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
She was born Oct. 11, 1937, in Danville to Herman Joseph and Evelyn Margaret (Dorsey) Kuemmerle. She married James Richard Legg on Aug. 28, 1956, in Danville; he preceded her in death.
Mary is survived by three children, James Brian Legg, Kevin John Legg and Kelly Ann Engelman; five siblings, Herman Kuemmerle, Daniel Kuemmerle, Kathleen Knight, Christine Switzer and Jerome Kuemmerle; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Michael Alan Legg and Jeffrey Paul Legg; a sister, Constance; and a great-grandchild.
Mary was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was a 1955 Schlarman High School graduate. She worked at the former St. Elizabeth Hospital and later United Samaritans Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 444 E. Main St., Danville. Father Steven Loftus will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Resurrection Cemetery or Holy Family Catholic Church. Rortvedt Funeral Services in Tilton is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.