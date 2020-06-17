OGDEN — Mary Lee (Pucker) Cascio, 80, of Ogden passed away on Tuesday (June 16, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Mary Lee was born March 4, 1940, in Litchfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Leona (Ridinger) Pucker, and brother, Leonard Pucker.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Donna) Cascio of Mansfield, Richard Scott (Susan) Cascio of Altoona, Pa., Lisa Montiel of Rensselaer, N.Y., and Laura (David) Orcutt of St. Joseph. She enjoyed spending time with her 10 grandchildren, Ariel Cascio, Rachel (Matt) Blissett, Vittorio Cascio, Jordan Segrist, Shawn Segrist, Evan Cascio, Miranda Montiel, Natasha Montiel, Jared Orcutt and Joel Orcutt; and her two great-grandchildren, Westley and Arthur Blissett.
Mary Lee worked as an emergency room registered nurse for 35 years in Champaign-Urbana. She was a graduate of Parkland College School of Nursing. She enjoyed Star Trek and science fiction. Mary Lee was an avid reader of sci-fi and enjoyed art and attending sci-fi conventions, where she made many lifelong friends. Mary Lee was a cat enthusiast, and is survived by her two cats, Sookie and Cordelia.
A celebration of life service for Mary Lee will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be made in Mary Lee’s honor to the Piatt County Animal Shelter or an animal shelter of your choice.