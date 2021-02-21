CISSNA PARK — Mary Lee Donley, 82, of Cissna Park passed away Friday (Feb. 19, 2021) at Arcadia Care, Clifton.
Mary Lee was born on June 23, 1938, in Homer, the daughter of Walter and Vera (Summers) Messman. She married Earl F. Donley on Jan. 26, 1958, in Broadlands, and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2018.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Mark and David.
She is survived by three grandchildren, Dylan (Jesi) Donley of DeKalb, Michael Donley of Chicago and Carly Donley of Bradley; one great-grandchild, Harper Donley of DeKalb; two daughters-in-law, Elizabeth Donley of Hoopeston and Nancy Donley Skelly of DeKalb; two brothers, Paul (Susan) Messman of Homer and Jerry (Connie) Messman of Homer; one sister, Barb (George) Gerdes of Broadlands; two brothers-in-law, Bob (Kay) Donley of Danville and Gene Donley of Westville; and one sister-in-law, Betty (Earl) Plotner of Platte City, Mo.
She was valedictorian of her high school senior class. Mary Lee pursued an education as a medical transcriptionist at Southern Illinois University. She was a homemaker and helped her husband, Earl, with Donley Trucking bookkeeping. Mary Lee was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove, where she served as a Sunday school teacher. Mary Lee enjoyed reading, shopping, cooking, solving crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service Thursday, Feb. 25, at Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park. Deacon Pat Skelly will officiate. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to the great-grandchildren's education fund. Please share a memory of Mary Lee at knappfuneralhomes.com.