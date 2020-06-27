ST. LOUIS — Mary Lee (nee Steimel) Garrison passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the age of 86 in St. Louis, Mo.
Mrs. Garrison was born on May 22, 1934, to William J. and Esther (nee Mathern) Steimel of Eagle Center, Iowa. She graduated from Hudson High School, Hudson, Iowa, and went on to graduate from Iowa State University in 1956 with a B.S. in industrial administration.
Following graduation, Mrs. Garrison moved to Chicago and worked at AT&T. She married Carl Garrison of Chicago in 1959. They resided in Evanston and Nashville, Tenn., before they settled in Champaign.
Mrs. Garrison also worked for the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, the Illinois Department of Nuclear Safety and Mount Hope/Roselawn Cemetery. In 2012, Mrs. Garrison married John Kurt of Tulsa, Okla., and spent her remaining years in St. Louis.
She was a member of Delta Zeta sorority Beta Kappa Chapter, Ames, Iowa, and the New Neighbors League in Nashville, Tenn. In Champaign, she was a volunteer for Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, St. Matthew Catholic Church Parish Council, the Council of Catholic Women, St. Matthew’s Parents Club, the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers Auxiliary and St. Matthew’s Bereavement Group.
Mrs. Garrison was preceded in death by her parents, William J. and Esther; brothers, William P. and Gerald; sisters, Mary Isabel and Carolyn; her first husband, Carl; and a granddaughter, Grace Siobhan.
Mrs. Garrison is survived by John Kurt; her three daughters, Anne Marie (William) Christenson, Catherine (Jay) Foster and Suzanne Garrison; two stepdaughters, Dana (David) Moraniec and Gretta (Joe Wilp) Bukovitch; numerous grandchildren, including Megan, Robert and Kaitlyn Christenson, Andrew (Allie) Foster, Johnna (Joseph) Heasley, Alex and Jessica Moraniec, Aron and Hannah Tolin and Pallas and Julia Johnson; and two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Joseph E. Heasley.
A memorial service was held on June 18 in St. Louis, and a second memorial service will be held at a later date in Champaign. Memorial donations be made to the following organizations: St. Matthew’s Endowment Fund for Education or the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Champaign, the Monsignor James A. Supple Endowment Fund in Ames, Iowa, or De Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis.