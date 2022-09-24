CHAMPAIGN — Mary Katheryn Leeds, 90, previously of Champaign, passed away Thursday (Sept. 22, 2022) at Carriage Crossing Senior Living, Paris, Ill.
Katheryn was born on Oct. 16, 1931, in Hutton Township, the daughter of Clifford Marion and Marietta Pearl (Tatman) Miller. She married Harry Edward Leeds in Champaign on June 3, 1950. Katheryn was a devoted wife to her husband and a dedicated daughter to her parents. Katheryn was the oldest sister of 11 siblings, and she enjoyed making sure each of them were taken care of. Katheryn and her siblings were extremely close, and she enjoyed camping with them into her 80s. Katheryn also worked outside of the home and retired from Cap and Gown.
Surviving Katheryn and much loved are four brothers, Clifford Miller of Charleston, Al Miller of Kansas, Ill., James Miller of Westfield and Michael Miller of Neoga; and three sisters, Jane Tarr of Champaign, Edie Henry of Mooresville, Ind., Nellie Jo Price of Charleston.
Katheryn was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two infant daughters; brother, Albert Dean Miller; sisters, Mayola Tarter and Evelyn Howard; and special companion, Rutherford (J.R.) Jean.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel at 1900 Philo Road, U. Visitation will precede the funeral from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery immediately following.