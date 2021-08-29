FORT MYERS, Fla. — Mary Lois McGuire Linthicum, "Bunny," 97, a resident of Fort Myers, Fla., for many years, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Gulf Coast Medical Center, Fort Myers, after a short illness.
She was born Jan. 11, 1924, in Trevlac, Brown County, Ind., to Orville McGuire and Jesse Poling. The family moved to East Central Illinois when she was young, and she graduated from Armstrong Township High School. She married Fred J. Linthicum on July 23, 1941, in Penfield. In 1991, they celebrated 50 years of marriage with family and friends in Lafayette, Ind., before his death in November of that year.
She is survived by two sons, Terry (Nancy) Linthicum of Green Valley, Ariz., and Steve Linthicum of Upper Lake, Calif.; five grandchildren, Christine Linthicum, Eric (Gloria) Linthicum, Michael (Marie) Linthicum, Logan Linthicum and Chelsea Linthicum; five great-grandchildren, Freddie, Karl, Laura, Lilly and Taavi Linthicum; eight nieces and nephews, Roger and Karen McGuire, David and Richard Rodgers, Jim Jacobs, Laura Ann (Shumate) Jannsen, Callene (Hicks) Wagner and Brenda (Hicks) Reeser.
A brother, Charles McGuire, and four sisters, Helen Johnson (Wilbur), Betty Shumate (Paul), Frances Rodgers (Allen) and Ruby Jacobs (Walter), and their spouses all preceded her in death.
She will also be greatly missed by her loyal and supportive friends, Gary Colston and Thomas Santin.
Mary was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. With husband Fred, she had assisted in the development and operation of several family businesses, including General Refrigeration Supply of Lafayette, Ind., and Danville, which was operated by the family and dedicated associates for over 30 years. She also worked for Reliable Exterminators of Lafayette for several years.
Mary enjoyed golf and bowling in her younger years and was an avid flower gardener. She enjoyed flower arranging and had won several awards for her arrangements.
She was a charter member of Tippecanoe RSESA and very active in the Gardenia Garden Club in Fort Myers.
She and Fred were members of Congress Street United Methodist Church while living in Lafayette. Upon moving to Fort Myers, she and Fred were both very active at Olga-Fort Myers Shores UM Church.
She volunteered for 14 years in the office of Hope Hospice, Fort Myers. Since late 2014, Mary had lived at Discovery Village Assisted Living in Fort Myers.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, Ind. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. A livestream of the service will be on Mary’s obituary page at soller-baker.com. A memorial service will be held in Fort Myers at a later date.
Charitable contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at soller-baker.com.