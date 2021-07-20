TUSCOLA — Mary Lou Allen, 92, of Tuscola died at 10:40 a.m. Friday (July 16, 2021) at Brookstone Estates, Tuscola.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Bible Baptist Church, 4001 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. before the service at the church.
Mary Lou was born June 11, 1929, in Shelbyville, a daughter of Claude William and Levenia Roberts Hawk. She married Robert Spracklen. She later married Dale Allen in December 1970. He preceded her in death May 7, 2003.
Survivors include one son, Roberts (Linda) Spracklen of Camargo; one daughter, Claudia Gay (George) Allen of Villa Grove; four grandchildren, Jennifer Wooley, Daniel Bradley, Jamie Allen and Mike Allen; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Steven Kent Spracklen, on Dec. 3, 2017; sister, June Hawk Winebrenner; and brother, PFC Roberts Hawk, who was killed in action in Italy during WWII.
She graduated from Shelbyville High School. She retired from the University of Illinois after 32 years of service in the Housing Division and Office of Telecommunications.
She was an active member of Bible Baptist Church since 1972. She enjoyed spending time with family and good friends, fishing, crocheting, puzzles, IPad and poetry.
Memorials to Bible Baptist Church in Champaign. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.