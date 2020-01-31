Mary Lou Fitzgerald Jan 31, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUMBOLDT — Mary Lou Fitzgerald, 92, of Humboldt died at 6:42 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Mattoon. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust St., Arcola. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers