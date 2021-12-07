EFFINGHAM — Mary Louise Althoff, 84, of Effingham passed away Friday (Dec. 3, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Effingham, with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Support Systems (CSS) of Teutopolis. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home, Effingham; bauerfh.com.
Mary was born on Sept. 10, 1937, in Effingham, the daughter of Adolph and Bertha Ruholl. She was married to Bill Althoff on Dec. 29, 1956, at Sacred Heart Church, Lillyville, and he preceded her in death on March 25, 2019. Mary was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Effingham. Mary enjoyed camping, gardening and spending time with family and friends. She was in business with Effingham Animal Health Center (E.A.H.C.) for 32 years. Mary and Bill were active donors and supporters of Community Support Systems in Teutopolis.
Mary is survived by her sons, Del (Diana) and Thad; three grandchildren, Danielle (Trevor) Faber, DeeDee (Austin) Hunsaker and Lee (Kelly) Althoff; six great-granddaughters and one great-grandson to be born in January; her sisters, Betty (John) Fearday, Gin (Fran) Gardewine and Bev (late George) Westjohn; sister-in-law, Norma Althoff; and Mary's special friend, Don Hewing.