CHAMPAIGN — Mary Louise Bradley, 86, of Champaign departed this earthly life on July 19, 2021, at the University Rehabilitation Center of Champaign-Urbana.
She was born Jan. 10, 1935, in River Falls, Ala., a daughter of the late Maude Moorer and Rochelle Bradley. She grew up in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and later moved to Chicago, ultimately residing with her daughter, Janice Catherine Bradley, in Champaign in recent years.
Mary Louise enjoyed a long and successful career as the Dietary Supervisor at the Whitehall Nursing Home in Chicago, where she worked for 30 years until her retirement in 1999. She took great pride in her work and brought her special brand of caring for others to bear in this position, developing lasting friendships with the residents in her care and their families.
Living in Chicago, she enjoyed and took full advantage of all that the city had to offer in terms of resources and culture. She loved music, particularly the blues, and was able to see many of the “greats” perform. Mary was also active politically and maintained a keen interest in local as well as national politics throughout her life.
She was an avid reader and owned an impressive personal library of books in the areas of history, poetry and the arts. She loved her dogs and was a wonderful “parent” to the many that she adopted over the years.
Mary Louise was considered her family’s historian with a wonderful memory of the past. She took great joy in participating in the Bradley Family Reunions in Andalusia, Ala., throughout the years. Her many photo albums, family T-shirts and other memorabilia documenting these events were among her most prized possessions.
Family and friends alike appreciated her skills as a master chef and baker. Visits with friends always included something special from her kitchen. Her Million Dollar Cake was a masterpiece enjoyed by many.
Everyone who had the good fortune to know Mary Louise Bradley loved her. The reason is not hard to understand. She loved them all first.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lula D. Bradley; her nephew, Don Bradley; and her beloved daughter, Janice Catherine Bradley.
She is survived by a host of cousins, nephews, nieces and dear friends, all of whom will miss her deeply.
Memorial contributions for Mary Louise Bradley may be made to the scholarship established at Illinois Wesleyan University in her daughter Janice’s honor. These gifts should be directed to the Public Service Scholarship for Janice C. Bradley ’74 and Beverly Ann Bowman-Lott ’75 at Illinois Wesleyan University, P.O. Box 2900, Bloomington, IL 61702-2900, or contribute online at iwu.edu/give.
Cremation arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.