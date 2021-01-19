ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Mary Louise Locklin, 89, passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, in her home of almost 33 years in Oro Valley, Ariz.
Born May 2, 1931, in Urbana, during the heart of the Depression, Mary Lou was raised along with her brother, Dick, by their mother, Lucille, after her father died following a short illness before she was born. She graduated from Urbana High School in 1949 before attending the University of Illinois and graduating with a degree in speech in 1954.
That same year she married her high school sweetheart, Robert W. Locklin. After their honeymoon in the Smokey Mountains and Robert’s induction into the Army, they lived on base at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. After Robert’s discharge, Mary Lou worked full time while he pursued a master’s degree at the University of Michigan.
During their 58-year marriage, they lived together in Utah, Michigan, New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Vermont and, for the last 25 years, in Arizona after they retired.
Mary Lou loved the warmth of the Arizona desert and the views of the Catalina Mountains from her backyard. She was an avid sports fan, following her favorite teams from New England — the Boston Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots. When living in Vermont, she would drive down to Boston to see the Red Sox play a weekend series twice a season.
She enjoyed playing bridge and knitting and in her later years liked to collect coins and stamps. She was also an avid casino player, slot machines being her favorites.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Locklin; brother, Richard Rice; and parents, Lucille Douglas (Rice) and Clifford Rice.
She is survived by a son, Steven of Miami, and two grandsons, William and Thomas.
A graveside service will be held in the spring in Urbana.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.