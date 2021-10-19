CHAMPAIGN — Mary Louise Ostendorf, 76, formerly of Champaign, passed away at 1:47 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, surrounded by family at her son’s home in Champaign.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1944, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Wesley and Gertrude (Wright) Flesner. She married Larry Ostendorf on Dec. 22, 1962, in Urbana. He passed away on May 31, 2015.
Mary is survived by her son, Brian (Dorsey) Ostendorf of Champaign; grandson, Kyle Ostendorf; and great-grandson, Logan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Lori Ostendorf.
After graduating from Urbana High School, she worked as a secretary for 28 years for the University of Illinois. Mary was a member of Weber Street Church of Christ, and she enjoyed reading and vacationing in Ft. Meyers, Fla.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered online at renner-wikoffchapel.com.