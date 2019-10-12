DANFORTH — Mary Louise Reece, 96, of Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth, formerly of Wellington, passed away at 5:50 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019).
She was born Feb. 2, 1923, in Edmonton, Ky., the daughter of Sanford William and Margaret Lee (Hamilton) Free. She married Robert Lee Reece Sr. on Nov. 9, 1940. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by four daughters, Judith Ann (Wes) Knapp, Laura Ruth (Robert) Daugherty, Brenda Joyce (Phil) Thornton and Patricia Louise (Frank) Blanchette; one son, Robert Lee Reece Jr.; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, two brothers and one grandchild.
Mary worked at the Wellington State Bank for many years. She was a member of the Wellington Methodist Church and was very active in the DAR and BPW programs. Mary also wrote the book titled “Thank You Lord,” along with numerous articles and short stories.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, IL 60942. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 noon at the funeral home with Pastor Richard Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Valley Hospice, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914; the Wellington Methodist Church, 314 E. Main St., Wellington, IL 60973; or the Prairieview Lutheran Home, 403 N. Fourth St., Danforth, IL 60930.
Anderson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.