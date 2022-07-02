VENICE, Fla. — Mary Louise Weed was born on July 12, 1935, to Adam G. Holzhauer and Alice E. Holzhauer (née Tradewell).
She passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, in Venice, Fla., where she lived with her husband, Currie Weed. They were married for 68 years.
She is survived by three children, five grandchildren and two siblings, Janet Beth Furco and Adam Owen Holzhauer.
Her sister, Ruth Ann Ravas, preceded her in death.
A memorial service is planned for Sept. 23 at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Fla.