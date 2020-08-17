DeLAND — Mary Lynn Teeters, 70, of Mahomet passed away at 7:17 a.m. Friday (Aug. 14, 2020) at home in Mahomet.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the DeLand American Legion Post 102, 430 N. Highway Ave., DeLand, IL 61839. Floral memorials may be delivered Saturday morning to the DeLand American Legion. The family requests face masks be worn during the celebration. Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Carle Cancer Center or Carle Hospice.
Mary was born May 30, 1950, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Lavina Mary (Krenmeyer) Allen.
Survivors include her mother, Lavina Mary Krenmeyer of Seymour; children, David (Sherry) Slade of DeLand, Jamie (Mike) Huss of Sadorus and Mary (Ron) Baker of Iowa; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dennis Krenmeyer of Seymour and Nancy Nelson of Mahomet.
Mary was preceded in death by her father.