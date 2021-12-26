MONTICELLO — Mary M. Morgan, 95, of Monticello passed away at 1:01 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Maple Point Assisted Living, Monticello.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello. Monsignor Michael Bliss will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church, Bement, or Maple Point Assisted Living Facility, Monticello.
Mary was born March 18, 1926, in Ivesdale, a daughter of James and Margaret Buck Laroe. She married Paul E. Morgan on Nov. 17, 1945, in Urbana; he passed away Sept. 28, 2000.
Surviving are a son; Mark (Pam) Morgan of Hammond; a daughter-in-law, Mary Morgan of Monticello; five grandchildren, Paul David (Christy) Dalton, Todd (Jill) Dalton, William (Mary) Morgan, Meghan (Brandon) Rick and Lindsey (Aaron) Bell; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Agnes (Bernard) Siewert of Hammond and Lucy Funkhouser of Columbus, Ohio; and her most special cousin/best friend, Margaret Lucy Laroe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Bill Morgan; a daughter, Linda Felty; and a sister, Sarah Nugent.
Mary retired from the Piatt County Nursing Home; she was known for her strong work ethic. Mary loved her family, cooking, boating, camping and some serious pinochle playing with her mother, sisters and extended family.
The family would like to make a special thank you to the staff of Maple Point for their gracious care for their mother.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Mary M. Morgan.
