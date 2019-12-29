CHAMPAIGN — Mary Luckey-Lydon-Maglione, 91, returned to our father Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019).
I came to this earth through God’s creative love and that of Madeliene and Stewart Luckey on Feb. 1, 1928. That same love and creativity presented me with two brothers: Stewart, deceased, and John.
I am grateful to my parents for their love, sacrifices and example; to my brothers, aunts and uncles, who uniquely influenced my development; to the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Dubuque, Iowa, of whom I was a member for 25 years and associate as of 2011 for their prayers and support; for the joys of marriage to John Lydon, deceased in 1982, and Frank Maglione, deceased in 2009, who gifted me with three adult children and four grandchildren; for the opportunities to volunteer as an oncology chaplain in Florida, at Empty Tomb and Presence Covenant; for the education which allowed me to serve in elementary, secondary and university fields of education in Illinois, Iowa and New York; for the gifts of family, nieces, nephews, cousins, former students and friends who have walked with me in joyful, painful and lonely times. To each of you from near and far who laughed, cried and prayed with me, I will continue to pray for you.
If there were a hall of fame for brothers, my brother, John Luckey, would be on page one. He was always there for my parents, brother, Stewart, and me. I am eternally grateful to you and your wife, Erika, for your loving and generous presence.
In my aging years, my almost daily prayers have included, “For all those whose lives through your grace that I have positively touched, I ask you to continue to bless them according to their needs. For those whose lives that I have negatively touched, I ask you to bless them according to their needs, and help me with your grace to avoid repeat performances.” A special star of gratitude for Dr. Collins and my caregivers.
To whom much has been given, much is expected. So I invite you come and pray for me at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, Urbana, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Toasts and luncheon will follow.
While I am still awake, have oil for my lamp and await the bridegroom to take me to the eternal feast (Matthew 25 1-23). I want to thank you for coming into my life at a special time with unique gifts, signs and tastes of God’s love.