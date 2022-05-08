CHAMPAIGN — Mary Margaret Bolton, 84, of Champaign passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday (May 4, 2022).
Mary Margaret was born Nov. 29, 1937, in Clinton, daughter of Raymond and Dorothy (Wardell) Sobieski. She graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in 1958 and later went on to receive an advanced degree to become a nurse practitioner. On April 4, 1959, she married Donald G. Bolton of Champaign, where they raised four children together.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Bolton, on Oct. 27, 2003, and her first-born daughter, Kimberly K. Bolton, on Jan. 15, 2018.
Mary Margaret is survived by three children, Mary Anne Stinson of Champaign, Christine R. Wayman (Steve) of Effingham and R. Derek Bolton of Champaign; eight grandchildren, Taylor Bolton of Champaign, Alex Stinson of Tucson, Ariz., Audra Stinson of Lubbock, Texas, Brodie Geers of Denver, Colo., Kristen Wayman-Yoon of Seattle, Michael Wayman of Apex, N.C., Shelby Geers of Springfield and Nicholas Geers of Champaign; and great-grandson, Tysen Scott of Champaign.
Mary Margaret also had countless friends and never knew a stranger. She had a love of life, family, travel and entertaining. Always our family’s perpetual light, source of unending fun and a face that would light up our day in an instant. Mary Margaret had a flair for finding fun in everything that she did in life. She had many loves, some of which include traveling with her family to the beach, bus trips with friends (New York being her favorite), shopping for the newest trends and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. Countless hours planning the next bridge game, having battles with the bridge column in the newspaper to craft her game and woo her opponent.
After a 40-year health-care career, in retirement, she continued to give back. Mary Margaret accrued many hours volunteering as part of the Carle Auxiliary by fundraising, staffing and heading numerous committees. Her passion for community and commitment in all she put her efforts toward inspired many around her.
Through the years, she contributed to form the C-U Hockey Association, Champaign-Urbana Quilters Guild and enjoyed many afternoons playing bridge with her friends.
Mary Margaret will be forever missed and remembered by her magnetic personality, zest for life and unending smile. Forever in our hearts, sparky.
The family would like to thank Darraugh Purnell and DeDe Peacock for their special care and time with Mary Margaret.
For funeral arrangements, the family has entrusted Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with services at 11 a.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery, 2915 W. Old Church Road, Savoy.
In true Mary Margaret fashion, feel free to wear your brightest, happy colors and bring your favorite stories to share.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Carle Auxiliary Guest House in Mary Margaret Bolton's honor. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.