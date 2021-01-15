RANTOUL — Mary Margaret Burnison, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday (Jan. 9, 2021) at the Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Mary Margaret was born in 1932 to Rex and Margaret “Peg” Mersereau. Mary Margaret is an alumna of Rantoul Township High School, after which she went on to graduate from the Burnham School of Nursing at the top of her class and as recipient of two honor awards.
On Feb. 12, 1956, she married George Burnison and began the next chapter of her life as an Army wife, embarking on many memorable journeys both stateside and across the world — along with two young sons, they even made a home in countries such as Germany and Iran.
George and Mary Margaret eventually retired in their beloved hometown of Rantoul, where Mary Margaret proved herself to be a proud servant of her community, as well as a loyal and active member of Rantoul’s First United Methodist Church. She kept the Lord close to her in all she did and was eager to share his grace and love with anyone she felt needed a helping hand. Her lifelong passion for positive outreach retains its visibility through all those who have been affected by her limitless generosity and good nature.
Mary Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, George, and son, Douglas Burnison.
She is survived by her son, David Burnison; granddaughters, Ashley Burnison and Erin Burnison; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul, at 11 a.m. While the guest limit may be small due to the restrictions surrounding COVID-19, all are welcome and encouraged to visit Mary Margaret’s gravesite at any time to give their prayers. The family requests any donations and memorials be made to First United Methodist Church of Rantoul.