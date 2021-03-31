RANKIN — Mary L. Marshall, 97, of Rankin passed away Monday (March 29, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
She was born on April 16, 1923, in Fargo, N.D., the daughter of Frank and Mabel (Hemness) Randich. She married Wayne William Marshall on March 24, 1943, in Sturgis, Ky.
She is survived by one daughter, Sue (David) Walder of Cissna Park; two sons, Robert (Bethanie) Marshall of Cissna Park and Ted (Dawn) Marshall of Cave Creek, Ariz.; one son-in-law, David Klotzbach of Rossiville; 14 grandchildren, Tim, Nicole, Michelle, Justin, Amy, Ryan, April, Brandy, Alexis, Autumn, Mathew, Blake, Stephen and Dallas; 29 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and one special friend, Bev McMasters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Rebecca Marshall; two sisters, Delores and Barbara; one brother, Frank Jr.; and one grandson, Dustin Marshall.
Mary was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Rankin, where she served as church secretary for 60 years. While being a member of the church for 76 years, Mary was a part of 13 different ministers serving the church. She was also a member of Rankin Community Council for many years as well as the Senior Citizen Club. Mary loved playing cards with friends. She was a charter member of the Bid n’ Bye Bridge Club for several years. During her free time, Mary enjoyed shopping, sewing and going out to eat with her family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and all the time she had to visit with them.
Services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Rankin Union Cemetery.