PAXTON — Mary Lucille Masco, 91, of Paxton and formerly of Thawville, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Panozzo Brothers Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St., Chicago Heights, IL 60411, followed by burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Panozzo Brothers Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St., Chicago Heights.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mary was born April 23, 1928, in Manitowac, Wis., the daughter of John and Ginevra Villanova DeAntoni. She married John V. Masco on April 24, 1948, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Chicago. He preceded her in death in November 1993.
She is survived by a son, Ken (Jody) Masco of Loda; daughter, Kathleen (David) Berner of Downers Grove; son-in-law, Jim Leighton of Gibson City; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Judith Leighton and four brothers.
Mary graduated from Fenger Academy High School, Chicago. She moved to Thawville in 1974. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Roberts, and the Thawville American Legion.
She enjoyed knitting, bingo and puzzle books.
Memorials may be made to Special Olympics. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.