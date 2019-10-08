CHAMPAIGN — Mary L. McAteer, 88, of Champaign passed away on Saturday (Oct. 5, 2019) in Paxton.
She was born Dec. 1, 1930, in Rock Island, a daughter of Floyd and Mary (Evans) Hamlin. They preceded her in death. She was a 1948 graduate of East St. Louis High School. She married Raymond McAteer on Feb. 4, 1950, also in East St. Louis. Together, they shared 64 years of marriage before his passing in 2014.
She was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fairview Heights.
Mary was a very strong woman who was loved by many. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandma and loyal friend. She spent most of her life supporting her husband and children sitting through countless hockey, baseball and fast-pitch softball games, and watched more tennis matches than one could count. She, too, enjoyed playing tennis and working at Oak Hill Racquet Club and later Kings Point Racquet Club for many years.
Over the years, she found joy in creating beautiful ceramics and crocheted afghans for her family, which are treasured. In later years, she crocheted countless lap afghans for the elderly living in nursing homes, giving them warmth and something beautiful.
Mary was affectionately known to many as Granny, a title she loved. The family wishes to thank the amazing nurses, CNAs and support staff at Accolade Senior Living of Paxton; their care, love and gentleness with Granny were extraordinary. Her final days were managed by Transitions Hospice, for which the family is also extremely appreciative of their care management and their angel vigil volunteers.
She is survived by her children, Mary Catherine McAteer of Fairview Heights, Raymond McAteer Jr. (Marybeth) of St. Charles, Mo., and Janice McAteer (Mike Smith) of Champaign; grandchildren, Crystal McAteer (Jim Tejkowski) of Belleville, Colleen Patton (Jay) of O’Fallon, Mo., Taylor Jacobs of Urbana, Connor Jacobs of Champaign, Todd Smith (Holly) of Portland, Ore., and Ben Smith of Seattle, Wash.; one sister, Beverly Smallwood (Gene) of Salem, Ind.; three great-grandchildren, Lennon, Josephine and Hazel; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers and three sisters.
Funeral: Cremation rites have been accorded and no further services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be in Mary’s memory to Developmental Services Center at 1304 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL 61821.
Online condolences can be shared with her family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.