URBANA — Mary Francis McIntosh, 80, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday (Jan. 18, 2022).
She was born on Oct. 21, 1941, in Urbana, to James M. Lowdermilk and Lela M. (nee James) Lowdermilk.
She married Vic McIntosh on March 6, 1970. They resided in Champaign-Urbana throughout their marriage, where they raised their family. Mary wore a variety of career hats throughout her life, retiring in 2006. Books were her passion. She had an extensive collection and would get lost in them for hours.
Survivors include her husband, Vic; four daughters, Terri Bilbrey (the late Mike Thompson) of Champaign, Kelly Putnam (Todd) of Spring Branch, Texas, and Laura Whalen (Paul) and Tracy Brucks (Wayne), both of Champaign; six grandchildren, Andrew Whalen, Trevor Dorsett, Dustin Putnam, Wesley Whalen, Chelsea Putnam and Grace Shanholtzer; her sister, Ann Carl of Bradenton, Fla.; brother, Jim Lowdermilk (Gloria) of Rocky Mount, N.C.; and nephew, Mitchell Floyd.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Mike; an infant sister, Alice; and her beloved pups, Higgins, Maggie, Harley and Oliver.
Per her wishes, cremation rights have been performed. There will be a private family service at a later date. Morgan Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.