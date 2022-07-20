CHAMPAIGN — Mary Melton Burries was a loving mother and grandmother who passed away Monday (July 18, 2022) after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, William Edward Melton and Julius Wemyss Melton Jr.
Her service will be at 3 p.m. this Saturday, July 23, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to our family’s “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” team at act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=15537&pg=personal&px=12398314.
She was born to Anne Jane (Williams) and Julius Wemyss Melton on Oct. 14, 1939, in Jackson, Miss. The family later moved to Clinton, Miss., where she graduated high school. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Mississippi State College for Women. After graduation, she was working at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, when she met her future husband, William (Bill) Morgan. They married and had two children, William (Eric) Morgan and Jason Morgan. After their divorce in 1971, she eventually moved to Raleigh, N.C., where she continued her career as a dietician and progressed on to director of food service for several hospitals and universities. As a single working mom, she raised her two boys while working full time and earning a master's degree in public health administration.
Her boys married amazing women — Aimee (Bariteau) to Eric and Nicole (Morgan) to Jason. Three grandchildren also brought her joy — Jasper, Julia and Maxwell Morgan.
She loved music, family, ice cream, babies, singing at the Presbyterian church, cats and any kind of pie. Mom loved to talk so much that your only opportunity to join a family conversation was to wait for her to breathe.
She was the default “Mom” for her boys’ high school friends. Everyone came to their house to hang out and, quite often, have long talks with “mom.” She was the most optimistic person you’d ever meet.
She taught her boys to always look for the good in everyone — even when there was clearly no good to be found. She was always a bright light on a dark day and will be missed terribly.
