RANTOUL — Mary Jo Ann “Jodie” Melton, 93, formerly of Homer, passed away at 3:35 p.m. Thursday (June 4, 2020) at her daughter's home.
Graveside celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at G.A.R. Cemetery in Homer with Chaplain S. Jo Melton officiating. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Homer, is assisting the family.
Mary was born Sept. 30, 1926, in Homer, the daughter of Ronald and Freida Pape Rosenbaum. She married Robert D. Melton on Sept. 24, 1947, in Homer. He preceded her in death in 1981.
Survivors include her daughter, Jackie Baker of Rantoul; son, David (Jo) Melton of Rockford; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Mary was a member of United Congregational Church in Homer, where she was an organist for 35 years. She was also a member of American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and wrote for the Courier newspaper for several years before it closed.
Mary was the postmaster in Homer for 25 years. She loved doing crossword puzzles, watching "Jeopardy" and eating breakfast with her friends.
Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association.