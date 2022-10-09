MONTICELLO — Mary Merriman, 92, lifelong resident of Monticello, passed away at 1:34 a.m. Oct. 7, 2022, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Mary was born when the 7 o’clock whistle blew on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1930, in Monticello, the daughter of Joseph and Mildred (Fitzwater) Pittson. She married Ralph B. ‘Bake’ Merriman on Oct. 15, 1950, in Monticello. He passed away on May 22, 2009.
Mary is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins Jodie Cato and Ray Vaughn, and sister-in-law Bev Merriman. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Mary was a secretary for Burgess and Cline Insurance in Monticello and retired after 40-plus years of serving valued customers. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church of Monticello.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Monticello Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.
