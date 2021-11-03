URBANA — Mary Catherine Miller entered eternal rest on Monday (Nov. 1, 2021).
She was born to Marie and Vincent Mulcahy on Nov. 26, 1923, in Chicago. She graduated from St. Sabina Catholic School in Chicago in June 1937 and Calumet High School in June 1941. On June 19, 1943, Mary married Charles V. Miller at St. Sabina Catholic Church.
Presiding her in death were her husband, Charles; daughters, Mary and Kathleen; and sister, Gertrude.
Surviving are her daughters, Diane Marie Pomykalski (Ken) and Carol Miller Sumbry (Ken); seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Mary Catherine was a parishioner at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana since 1972. She was a volunteer for over 20 years, helping many over the years, and her greatest gift was caring for others.
Her hobbies were baking, flower arrangements and other crafts.
Visitation will be at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana, on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Private burial will be in the veterans section of Woodland Cemetery, Urbana, next to Charles.
Special thanks and gratitude to Brookdale Urbana, where she resided for the last year. The staff provided companionship, care and love and went above and beyond in her final days.
Memorials can be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or the Champaign County Humane Society, Urbana. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.