URBANA — Mary L. Mingee, 84, a lifelong resident of Thomasboro, died Tuesday (July 6, 2021) surrounded by her family, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 100 S. Church St., Thomasboro. The visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church (10 to 11 a.m). Burial will immediately follow in St. Elizabeth's Cemetery, Thomasboro.
Mary was born on Aug. 3, 1936, in Urbana, to George and Bernice (Kissel) Hammel. She married James Mingee on Nov. 3, 1956, at St. Elizabeth's in Thomasboro, and they celebrated 64 years together.
She is survived by her husband, James; their four children, Barb Theodoro of West Virginia, Lisa (Steve) Mulvey of Auburn, John (Brenda) of St. Joseph and Robert (Jennifer) of Texas; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; along with two sisters, Judy (Dick) Lieb and Agnes Maier, both of Thomasboro.
Mary was preceded in death by one grandson, Zachary, and her brother, George.
Mary graduated from Rantoul High School, Class of 1954. She was a die-hard Cubs fan, and she loved to tend to her flowers and plants. Most of all, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.