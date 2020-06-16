CHAMPAIGN — Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Minnick (nee Ervin) passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in her home.
Mary Lou was a sports fan and for many years had enjoyed tailgating at the Illini games with her late husband, Ernie. Mary Lou had also enjoyed time with their friends while camping, dining and dancing with Ernie singing along.
Mary was born Oct. 18, 1926, in Oakwood, the daughter of Clarence and Eunice (nee Duncan) Ervin. She was the oldest of four sisters, Martha, Marilyn and Clara. She had a brother from her father’s previous marriage, Douglas Ervin.
She was a graduate of Danville High School. She married Ernie Minnick on June 29, 1947, in Danville. They lived in Danville until around 1960, when they moved to Champaign, where Ernie was working as an electrician.
She is survived by four children, including Connie Koertge of Champaign, Steve Minnick of Scottsdale, Ariz., Dan Minnick of Castle Rock, Colo., and Terry Minnick of Highlands Ranch, Colo. Mary has 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Eunice Ervin; half brother, Douglas Ervin; sisters, Martha Mullins and Marilyn Pinnick; husband, Ernie; granddaughter, Stephanie Palumbo; and her daughter, Tina Nelson.
Funeral services are planned by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. There will be a private service at Bailey Cemetery in Tolono on Friday, June 19, 2020.