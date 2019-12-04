URBANA — Mary A. (nee Ellerhorst), beloved wife of Paul Joseph Moone. Loving mother of Patrick Moone, Thomas Moone and Joseph Moone. Cherished grandmother of Morgan Moone, Kilian Moone, Marcus Moone and Owen Moone. Also survived by many family and friends.
Passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Age 87. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Road, Cincinnati, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Road, Cincinnati.
The family asks for donations to the Paul Lammermeier Foundation (lammermeier.org) or to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children (stjudesranch.org). Condolences may be offered at mrfh.com.