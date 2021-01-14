CHAMPAIGN — Mary E. Mosser, 89, of Champaign passed away Monday (Jan. 11, 2021) at Carriage Crossing, Champaign.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at First Christian Church, 3601 S. Staley Road, Champaign. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Masks and social distancing are required.
Mary was born on Aug. 5, 1931, in Michigan City, Ind., and spent many years in Indiana. In 1976, she relocated to Champaign.
On July 21, 1979, she married Emil C. Mosser of Champaign. She then became mom to his children, Wayne, Keith and Kay. She and Emil enjoyed 23 years together until his passing on May 30, 2002.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, stepfather and husband, Emil.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Mosser of Champaign; son, Keith Mosser; sister-in-law, Karina Mosser; and granddaughter, Lisa Mosser, all of Washington, D.C.; and daughter, Kay Mosser of Champaign.
Mary had several jobs over the years, often in retail. At one time, she worked at Robeson’s in Champaign.
She and Emil were both involved in Kiwanis Club, and she once served as lieutenant governor.
She was an active member of First Christian Church, Champaign, where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed singing and music very much. She also enjoyed attending the Singing Men of GNN concerts and traveling to Israel and other places with WGNN. She attended Bible Study Fellowship for a number of years.
Mary had a special bond with her daughter, Kay. Helping Kay to achieve great things and be independent were priorities in her life and brought her great joy. For several years, Kay stayed overnight with her “wonderful mom” nearly every Saturday, and she called her every day.
The family wishes to express its appreciation to Carriage Crossing and Transitions Hospice for the loving care she received.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Champaign. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.