WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Mary N. Phalen Vinard, 73, of West Lafayette, Ind., passed away at 9:23 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Indiana University Health Arnette Hospital, Lafayette, Ind.
Mary was born at Burnham City Hospital, Champaign, and grew up in Bement. She graduated from Bement High School in 1967, later became a dental hygienist and attended Parkland College, earning her degree in licensed practical nursing in 1977. She worked at Burnham City Hospital in Champaign for more than 10 years and then was employed by St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lafayette and Mulberry Healthcare in Mulberry, Ind.
While working as an LPN in Lafayette, Mary met the love of her life, John Robert “Bob” Vinard, and they were married on May 11, 1996. Bob and Mary enjoyed camping in their fifth wheel and traveling with the Lafayette Stick Kickers Camping Club. They were active in Kelley Crossing Church of God, participating in the Just Older Youth “JOY” Group.
As devoted grandparents, Bob and Mary never missed any of the grandkids' music or sporting events. Mary received first communion, was confirmed and attended Masses for many years at St. Michael Catholic Church, Bement. She was a faithful Christian woman who said prayers every night for her family and friends. She resided with her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Gary Rogiers, in West Lafayette, for the last five years after the passing of her husband, Bob.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, James and Harriett Phalen (1976,1998), and her beloved husband in 2017.
Mary is survived by her siblings, William A. (Nancy) Phalen of Monticello and Margaret (Gary) Rogiers of West Lafayette; stepdaughter, Missy Younker of Pyrmont, Ind.; stepson, Rick (Kai Wang) Vinard of San Francisco; stepgrandchildren, Ann (Justin) Thiele, Kendra Younker, Regan Younker and Rileigh Younker; four great-grandsons; nieces and nephews, Trey (Holly) Ammann, Kate (Steve) Kintner, Brooke (Shannon) Irvin, Jamie (Melissa) Rogiers, Rusty Rogiers and Audrey (Eric) Gass; and great-nieces and -nephews, Maddie, McKenzie and Aaron Kintner, Grace and Nate Irvin, Lexi Ammann, Tasha Battering, Aubrey Combs, Justin and Nick Rogiers and Will Gass. Mary was also blessed with nine great-great-nieces and -nephews.
A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Bement. Monsignor Michael Bliss will officiate. Masks will be required. Burial will be in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services are proud to honor the life of Mary N. Phalen Vinard. “Our family is here to serve your family.” Please visit our website at hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.