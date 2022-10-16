STUART, Fla. — Mary Dow O’Byrne passed away peacefully at her home in Stuart, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the age of 91.
She and her late husband John Copeland (Jack) O’Byrne married on Sept. 11, 1965, in Alexandria, Va., after a whirlwind courtship that began as a serendipitous introduction in their Old Town Alexandria neighborhood. Soon after, they moved to Champaign after Jack’s retirement from the Pentagon and joined brother-in-law Bob Shapland in the early years of running Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.
Mary recently remarked that working with Jack in the pro shop “shack” on the original “front 9” off Duncan Road were some of her happiest memories of their young married life. She embraced life among the extended O’Byrne, Shapland and Sullivan families all living in Champaign and relished time with the McNickle family whose home base remained in the Washington, D.C., area.
Mary was born in Haverhill, Mass., on Nov. 22, 1930. She fondly recalled her summers at the beach in New Hampshire with her family, including her beloved grandfather Dr. Hugh Donahue, whom she adored, and her aunt Nancy Millard, whom she would come to regard more like a sister.
Mary attended Western High School in Washington, D.C., and graduated from George Washington University in 1953. She worked for GW in alumni relations upon graduating and chuckled whenever her alma mater would call for support in later years, regaling the caller with her own experiences in alumni development.
A gifted painter with both oil and watercolor, Mary’s landscape and floral paintings are treasured among her family. Her and Jack’s extensive world travels inspired much of her work and each year she selected one painting for the design of their Christmas card. The annual “In-Law and Outlaw“ trips often included friends from Champaign, Stuart and lifelong friends they met along the way. In 1985, an O’Byrne cruise to Alaska also included a grateful generation of nieces, nephews and their spouses!
Mary’s unique gifts were her ability to make you smile and her gracious interest in and respect for those whom she loved unconditionally across generations. She possessed a wonderfully playful sense of humor. Her quiet wit, creativity, kindness, sweet tooth and generosity will always be remembered. She was humble but loved to remind you of her TWO holes in one at her home golf course in Stuart.
She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Frances Donahue Dow; her husband Jack O’Byrne (2003); and all of his siblings and their spouses – Betty McNickle (Gen. Mar McNickle), Nell Shapland (Bob), Mike O’Byrne (Ruth), Fiery O’Byrne (Ann) and Faye Beth O’Byrne, and Rachael (Jim) Sullivan. She was also preceded in death by her beloved aunt Nancy Millard, and “the 2nd love of her life“, Robert E. (Bob) Murray, whom she wed on Dec. 15, 2008, in Stuart. Mary and Bob had a wonderful life together in Stuart and Short Hills, N.J., where Bob’s loving family embraced Mary and she embraced them.
She is survived by generations of Murrays who brought so much joy to her life as well as her Davis, Donahue, Malley, Malone and Millard cousins, many of whom she enjoyed vacationing with at the Outer Banks in North Carolina. “Aunt Mary” will be forever loved and honored by generations of the McNickle, O’Byrne, Shapland and Sullivan families who now mourn the loss of the last member of our Greatest Generation.
All three of Mary’s families want to acknowledge the love, companionship and gracious care she received from her dear friend Leila Exel, as well as Claire Heath and Noemi Moran from Champion Home Healthcare in Stuart these past 17 months.
We are eternally grateful to these women who allowed Mary to remain in her home while holding on to her independence.
Services are pending. Interment will be Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Matthew Catholic School, 1307 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, IL 61821.