BLOOMINGTON — Mary Sue Campbell O’Neill, 85, entered life eternal on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s and multiple myeloma.
She was born on June 15, 1935, in Urbana, to the late Thomas William Campbell and Lola Edith Campbell (nee Ault).
Mary Sue attended Urbana High School, where she met the love of her life, William M. (Bill) O’Neill. They were married in 1953 in St. Joseph, Mich. Together, they journeyed to Bermuda, where Bill served as a SeaBee in the Navy and where they began their family. They moved back stateside and raised their four children in Champaign. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage.
Family and friends were Sue’s passion and delight, and she was much loved for her kind heart, generosity of spirit, warm embraces and infectious smile. She was always willing to help and care for others (including all of God’s little critters!) and made together times so very memorable.
She devoted countless hours to her community and local schools, which included serving as a PTA president of Carrie Busey Elementary School, an adviser to Unit 4 schools and a chair/volunteer in a legion of fundraising drives. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Champaign, where she served as director of Vacation Bible School for many years. She was also a faithful caregiver to both her and Bill’s aging parents and their grandchildren.
Sue delighted in her many global travels with Bill related to his foundry work and the time they were able to share with family and friends at their special vacation places at Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., Lake Sara in Effingham and Venice, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bill, in 2015.
Mary Sue cherished her family and embraced every moment with them. She was much-beloved by her children, Mike (Tracie) O’Neill of North Aurora, Cinda (Chris) Noffke of St. Joseph, Mich., Patrick (Terry) O’Neill of Champaign and Mindy (Jim) Bolin of Normal; grandchildren, Marisa (Derek) Friske, Angela Noffke (Tony Meteiver), Joshua (Brittany) Noffke, Ashley Bolin, Nick Bolin, Eric O'Neill, Aerin Bender, Katie (Mike) Seiffertt, Liz (Paul) White and Alycia Marfongella; 10 great-grandchildren (with her eleventh due April 2021); brothers, Tom (Kathy) Campbell of New Haven, Conn., and Bill (Susan) Campbell of Champaign; and many extended family members and friends. Mary Sue will be forever in our hearts and a beautiful thread in the very fabric of our lives.
Given COVID-19 concerns, a private interment service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery’s Mausoleum in Champaign, where Mary Sue will be laid to rest next to her husband and parents. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820, is assisting the family with arrangements.
A celebration of life memorial service is being planned for June 2021 for family and friends; specifics will be shared at a later date.
Please join Sue’s family in sharing memories and photos of her life on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.