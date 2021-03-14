URBANA — Mary Parsons, 80, of Urbana passed away at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday (March 9, 2021) at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab, Savoy.
Mary was born on Oct. 25, 1940, in Champaign, the daughter of Louis and Bernice (Bishop) Farruggia. She married Donald Parsons on Sept. 25, 1980, in Urbana.
Mary is survived by her husband, Donald; sons, Tim (Connie) O’Donnell and Mark (Danielle Johnson) Parsons; daughters, Pam (Steve) Starwalt, Vicki (Bob) Stipp Theresa (Gene) Hoffman; 12 grandchildren, Brittany Dawson, Travis Dawson, Ashley Parsons, Tyler (Jessie) Parsons, Halie Starwalt, Nick (Sarah) Hoffman, Cole Hoffman, Baylee O'Donnell, Kelly Stipp, Jacob (Amy) Stipp, Toby (Sierra) Stipp and Bryan (Kasee) O’Donnell; 13 great-grandchildren, Piper and Parker Dawson, Kinsley Dawson, Isiah Wilkins, Peyton Parsons, Sydney and Eli O’Donnell, Michael and Tucker McGarigle, Gabrielle, Brooklyn, Isaiah and Miles Stipp; and sisters, Pat Kirby and Judy Cagle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Linda Dawson; son-in-law, Rick Dawson; and brother, Jerry Farruggia.
Mary graduated in 1958 from Champaign High School and worked over 30 years for the University of Illinois as an undergraduate adviser in the College of Electrical Engineering. She generously volunteered her time at the Stone Creek Food Pantry. Mary enjoyed gardening and artificial flower arranging and shopping. You could always find her at Bergner’s on Sundays after church shopping for bargains.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Pastor Gary Grogan will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stone Creek Food Pantry. Condolences may be shared at renner-wikoffchapel.com.