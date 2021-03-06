WESTVILLE — Mary Peplow passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
She was born in Danville on Oct. 31, 1950, to the late Everett and Herma (nee Osborn) Pollitt.
Mary was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso, where she served as a eucharistic minister, and a member of the Altar Rosary Society in 1995 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Westville. She graduated from Schlarman and DACC, where she received her LPN degree, being licensed in both Illinois and Indiana.
She married Ronald D. Peplow on May 16, 1992, in Westville, and he survives, along with several cousins and a loving dog, Barry Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends may call on Monday, March 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dykes Funeral Home, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, Ind.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. CST on Thursday, March 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 231 N. State St., Westville, with Father Timothy Sauppe officiating. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Local arrangements by Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home, krugercoanpape.com.