HOOPESTON — Mary E. Peters, 96, of Hoopeston passed away at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Heritage Health in Hoopeston.
Mary was born on Aug. 25, 1924, in Hoopeston, the daughter of Ed and Virginia (McCormick) Sheets. She married Forest “Pete” Peters on Aug. 3, 1942, in Missouri. He survives.
She is also survived by one daughter, Jennie (Don) Johnson of Aledo; two sons, John Peters of Brownsville, Texas, and Joe Peters of Hoopeston; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and three sisters.
Mary graduated from Hoopeston High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for several years at Cook Business Forms, until her retirement. She was a member of the Hoopeston Church of Christ. Mary enjoyed cooking, going to ballgames, gardening, and spending time with her family.
According to Mary’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and there are not any services scheduled at this time. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home in Hoopeston to assist them in honoring Mary’s life. Condolences may be shared with Mary’s family on her everlasting memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.