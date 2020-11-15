HOMER — Mary Frances Pitts (Frankie), loving wife, mother, sister, nanny and friend, passed away at the age of 70 on Nov. 14, 2020.
Mary was born Oct. 2, 1950, in Flippin, Ky., to Johnny Sidney and Melvina Key. She married Gary Pitts on July 25, 1975; he survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Tanya (Patrick) Flynn of Philo and Jamie Pitts of Homer; a son, Gary (Holly) Pitts of Mattoon; six grandchildren, Tate Flynn, Kamdyn, Kashton and London White, and Rylie and Brady Pitts; four sisters, Edna Eads of Catlin, Sue (Dean) Wolfe of Fairmount, Louise Pitts of Homer and Becky Scott (Bruce) of Cave City, Ky.; two brothers, Bobby (Debbie) Key of Ridge Farm and Junior (Brenda) Key of Beloit, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Helen Thomas, Bessie Robertson and Annie Phillips; and five brothers, William Key, Larry Key, Roger Key, Randy Key and James Key.
Mary worked for many years at the University of Illinois and retired from Dining and Food Services as a Food Service Supervisor. Family was her everything. In her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, reading and shopping.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Freese Funeral Home, 202 W. Main St., Sidney. Masks must be worn to enter the funeral home. Private funeral services will be held. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at GAR Cemetery, Homer.
