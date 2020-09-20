LEESBURG, Fla. — Mary Pittsley, 78, of Wildwood, Fla., formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Friday (Sept. 18, 2020) at UF Health Leesburg Hospital, Leesburg, Fla.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Ed and Mildred Hahn; her sister, Nancy Clem; a daughter, Toni Corum; and a son, Don Pittsley Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Don Pittsley; two sons, Larry Pittsley and wife Elizabeth of College Grove, Tenn., and William Corum of St. Joseph; and a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Pittsley, wife of the late Don Pittsley Jr.
Mary was blessed with many grandchildren, including Sam Pittsley (son of Larry Pittsley), Emily Corum (daughter of Will Corum), and Nichole Turner, Shanna Williams, Josh Fourman, Karissa Yu and Kristin Fourman (children of Don Pittsley Jr.). Mary was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren.
Mary moved to Wildwood, Fla., with her husband in 2006. She was a retired bookkeeper of 30 years for the University of Illinois in Champaign. Before that, Mary worked for Capitol Records, also in Champaign.
Mary was a beloved member of her local community. She enjoyed reading, sewing, water aerobics and especially attending estate sales with her friends.