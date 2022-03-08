Mary R. Burton Mar 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLINTON — Mary R. Burton died Friday (March 4, 2022).Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Carlyle Cemetery, Lake Fork. Mike Cahill will officiate. Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos