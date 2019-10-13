URBANA — Mary Jane Rasmus, 95, of Urbana died Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) surrounded by children and grandchildren.
Mary Jane was born in Harding County, S.D., to Knute J. and Sophie Tufte. She grew up on the family homestead near Buffalo, S.D., graduated from Buffalo High School and continued her education at Black Hills State Teachers College in Rapid City, S.D.
She married Albert Rasmus on Aug. 13, 1947, and he preceded her in death. They reared four children, Ripley, (Elizabeth), Pastor Robert (Ann), Joan (Edmund Portnoy) and Roy. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Megan, Adam, Zachary, Greta, Rho, Esha and Sophie, and four great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Alexis, Sophie and Dylan.
A memorial service is pending at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Urbana.
Memorial gifts may be given to Lutheran Social Services of Illinois. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.