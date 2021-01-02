SULLIVAN — Mary J. Reynolds, 81, of Sullivan passed away at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Columcille Catholic Church, Sullivan. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 4 p.m., at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Rite of committal and burial will be in Camp Butler Cemetery, Springfield.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be offered at reedfuneralhome.net.
Mary was born Dec. 20, 1939, in Decatur, the daughter of Ulrick and Anna I. Eubank McCabe. She married Martin P. "Marty" Reynolds on Feb. 14, 1976, in Bossier, La.
She retired as a major from the U.S. Air Force, where she served as a pediatric nurse practitioner at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, and then served as the office manager for her husband's tax business, Mr. Tax, in Alamogordo, N.M.
She was a member of St. Columcille Catholic Chercah in Sullivan, Sullivan American Legion Post 68 and the Sullivan Kiwanis Club.
Surviving are her husband, Marty, of Sullivan; three stepdaughters, Theresa (Jody) Bagwell of High Rolls, N.M., Joan Michelle Heykoop of Elkhart, Ind., and Christina C. (Bill) Cyr of Buckeye, Ariz.; a sister, Opal Rose McCabe of Cisco; two brothers, John Warren McCabe of Decatur and William U. McCabe of Cisco; 21 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother and two sisters.