DANVILLE — Mary Rosebraugh passed peacefully Thursday evening (Aug. 22, 2019) at Gibson City Annex, Gibson City.
The visitation and funeral of Mary Rosebraugh will be held at Lexington United Methodist Church on Friday, Aug. 30. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with the funeral at 11, followed by the burial service in Lexington.
Memorials may be made to the Stephen Ministry at either Bloomington Wesley or Gibson City United Methodist churches. Mary did Stephen Ministry work for several years and later has been called on by several wonderful Stephen Ministers.
Mary was born Sept. 17, 1927, in Charleston, the daughter of Charles J. Weaver and Mary Pearl Kibler Weaver. Mary married Robert Dale Rosebraugh on June 19, 1948.
Survivors include one daughter, Marcia Haytaian (Chuck) in Jacksonville, Fla., and two sons, Mark Rosebraugh (Nancy) in Alvin and Warren Rosebraugh (Grace) in Salem, N.H. Additional survivors include five granddaughters, Lindsay Scott and Hannah, Megan, Shelby and Samantha Rosebraugh; and six stepgreat-grandkids.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dale Rosebraugh; parents; brothers, Russell and Charles Weaver; and sister, Alice Bates.
Mary graduated from Charleston High School and attended Eastern State Teachers College. She later worked in four counties in Illinois Public Aid and two school systems in Illinois as a secretary. Together for 42 years, Mary and Bob served at United Methodist churches in Danville (Farmers Chapel), Springfield, Lerna, Zion Hill, Vergennes, Joy, Catlin, Illiopolis and finally Lexington, from where they retired in June 1993 to Bloomington.
