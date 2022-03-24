SIDNEY — Mary Ruth Gumm Blue, 81, of Hixson, Tenn., passed away Friday (March 18, 2022) surrounded by her children and niece.
Mary was a faithful sister of Christ. She was loved by many. She loved to sing and write poetry, short stories and songs. She served as a Chicago police officer in 1970 and worked as a mental-health social worker in emergency services. Mary was a compassionate and devoted CNA for 20 years. She never met a stranger and loved little children and animals. She was very active in her church, serving as secretary, treasurer, Sunday school teacher and elder at Sidney United Church in Sidney. If you ask anyone about Mary, they would say she was the most loving, kind and with the biggest heart. She will be forever missed and in our hearts forever.
She was preceded in death by her parents; several aunts and uncles; her favorite uncle, Dewey Gumm; and sisters and brothers.
Survivors are her children, Randy Johnson, Tamela Ponder (Charles), Kimberly Richardson (Nate), Vanessa Ramsey, Michael Crit Ramsey (Rhonda), Mary Ann Settles (Scott), Linda Ramsey, Melissa Goyne (Donald) and Barbara Richards (Jorge); sisters, Velma Honeycutt and Susie Fligor; brother, James Gumm; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Services in Tennessee were held Tuesday, March 22, at 2 p.m. at Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, with Pastor Brandon Johns officiating. Visitation was from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home before the service. She will be taken home to Illinois for services and burial. Services in Illinois will be on Saturday, March 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Sidney United Church, 501 E. Main St., Sidney, IL 61877, with Pastor Michael Pickelsimer officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation will be on Friday, March 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences and memories can be shared at williamsonandsons.com. Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379.